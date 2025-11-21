Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of region; showers possible this afternoon

MIAMI VALLEY — We can expect overcast skies throughout the region, with showers possible on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Darke and Preble counties in Ohio, as well as Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana, until 10 a.m. today.

Dense fog advisory Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is TRACKING this dense fog and chance of showers. She has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Visibility is at a quarter mile or less in this dense fog. It could make driving conditions hazardous.

In addition to the fog, Ritz says rain will move into the region late this morning.

The most widespread and heaviest rain will fall from Interstate 70 and south.

Futurecast for Friday at 2 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz says areas south of I-70 could see around a half inch to an inch of rain.

Expected rainfall totals Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Much lighter totals are expected further north of Dayton.

