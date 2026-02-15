Demolition of former local jail moves forward

XENIA — Demolition of an old jail will soon be underway.
Fencing has been put up around the former Xenia jail.
“The County is moving forward with the demolition of the former jail facility as part of a County-led project and an important step in the County’s continued investment in downtown Xenia,” the city said on social media.
The project is funded through a state development grant.
Demolition is expected to begin in early March and continue through May.
