Death of Ohio 14-year-old under investigation after police find social media video of fight

SANDUSKY — Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy after a social media video of a fight before the boy’s death surfaced.
Dale Hahn, Jr. died last Tuesday, days after Sandusky Police were called to the 1200 block of Hayes Avenue for a medical emergency, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.
Sandusky Police said a preliminary autopsy following the teenager’s death indicated a medical event contributed to the death.
Police said they later discovered the teen was involved in a fight with a man on or around September 23.
A video of the fight has been circulating on social media, according to the release.
Hahn’s death is under investigation pending the final autopsy report.
