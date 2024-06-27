Deadline to apply for federal assistance for March tornado-related damage looming

MIAMI VALLEY — Those with disaster-related damage or loss from the deadly March 14 tornadoes in the Miami Valley have less than a week left to apply for federal assistance.

The deadline for those with damage in Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, and Miami counties to apply with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration is July 1.

Those interested in applying for federal assistance don’t need to wait for contractor estimates or insurance settlements to apply.

People can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to apply.

For more information about Ohio’s disaster recovery, visit here.





