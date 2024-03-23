Dayton’s best selling Easter candy, according to Kroger

Kroger has shared Dayton’s favorite easter candy.
The retailer said that customers are filling their carts with Reese’s more than any other chocolate this holiday.
The top five easter candy sellers for the Dayton area are:
- REESE’S Milk Chocolate and Peanut Butter Eggs Easter Candy
- REESE’S Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs Easter Candy
- CADBURY MINI EGGS Milk Chocolate Easter Candy
- Lindt GOLD BUNNY Easter Milk Chocolate Candy Bunny
- REESE’S Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Crème Easter Candy Egg
Other favorites include varieties of chocolate, jellybeans, and candy eggs.
