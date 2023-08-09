Dayton woman dies after crashing car behind gas station

DAYTON — A Dayton woman died last week after crashing her car near a gas station.

The crash happened just before noon on Aug. 3 near the United Dairy Famers on E. Siebenthaler Avenue.

A Dayton police report stated a 58-year-old was driving her 1992 Chevrolet Corsica west on Fieldstone Drive when she crossed the center line, left the south side of the road, and hit the cement curb and bushes behind the gas station.

The report states it is currently unknown why the woman crossed the center line.





