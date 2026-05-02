Dayton Public Schools hosts All-City Arts Festival today

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools will be hosting the All-City Arts Festival in downtown Dayton today.
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The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverscape MetroPark.
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Students will show off their talents through art and music, with performances ranging from elementary to high school students.
There will also be food trucks and other vendors.
Those looking to attend are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.
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