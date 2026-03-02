Dayton police, fire undergoing realistic training exercises downtown this week

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department and Dayton Fire Department will be conducting a series of realistic training exercises together this week.

The exercises are scheduled to take place today, March 2, through Wednesday, March 4, in the area of E. Second Street and N. Jefferson Street.

“This training will involve loud noises, simulated gunfire, and mock victims,” the departments shared in a social media post.

There will be a heavy police and fire presence in the area and the surrounding blocks.

In a release, the fire department said the training is part of “ongoing efforts to ensure the highest level of preparation and coordination among the city’s emergency responders.”

Beyond this week, similar training exercises are also scheduled for several dates in April.

