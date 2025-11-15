Dayton-native, Air Force veteran named Xenia’s Trooper of the Year

XENIA — Trooper Kody R. Gullett has been named the 2025 Trooper of the Year at the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post.

Trooper Gullett, 26, was selected by his fellow officers at the Xenia Post for his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Gullett joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in November 2022 and has served at the Xenia Post since then.

Originally from Dayton, he graduated from Miamisburg High School and served in the U.S. Air Force.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Cleary University and currently resides in Beavercreek.

Trooper Gullett has been recognized within the post and the broader Piqua District for taking on leadership responsibilities, including leading recruitment efforts for the Xenia Post.

He has received several commendations for his service.

