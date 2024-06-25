Dayton man dead after being hit by 2 semis on I-75

BUTLER COUNTY — A 21-year-old Dayton man is dead after a crash in Butler County early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75 near milepost 28 in Liberty Township, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 Mazda CX-5 was heading north on I-75 and stopped in the roadway in the middle lanes for an unknown reason, the spokesperson said.

The two people inside of the Mazda got out of the vehicle and into the roadway.

One of the two people, identified as Damone K. Maston, and the Mazda, were struck by a semi driven by Joseph F. Shalata, 47, of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania.

Maston was then hit again by another semi driven by Steve W. Moore, 58, of Franklin.

Maston died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The other occupant of the Mazda, Latoria L. Peppers, 35, of Dayton, was transported to Atrium Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shalata and Moore were not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

