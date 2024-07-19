Dayton makes up over 50% of calls for stray dogs in Montgomery Co., ARC says

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has issued a statement regarding stray dogs in Dayton.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police officers as of July 4 are no longer allowed to take possession of a dog while on duty unless it is to protect human life or is part of a criminal investigation.

Officers are instructed to call ARC, but some patrol officers have become frustrated with what ARC defines as “priority cases.”

Since 2020, ARC has received and responded to nearly 40,000 calls for service and impounded over 7,700 dogs, according to a media release.

Over 54% of these calls were for the City of Dayton, despite the city making up only 26% of the county’s population.

Dayton dogs also make up over 54% of ARC’s kennel space, according to the organization.

ARC said there are an estimated 140,000 dogs in the county, and the shelter only has the space to shelter 80.

“If an individual jurisdiction enacts additional ordinances or laws, to include limiting the number of dogs one person/family may own, it is the responsibility of those jurisdictions and their law enforcement departments to ensure ordinances are upheld,” ARC said.

