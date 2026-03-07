Dayton loses on Senior Night to VCU, snaps 6-game losing streak

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team’s six-game losing streak ended against the VCU Rams on Friday night.

Senior guard Javon Bennett led Dayton with 17 points while De’Shayne Montgomery had a double-double: 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Rams won, 68-62, at the UD Arena.

This was Dayton’s first loss on Senior Night since 2011.

Four seniors, Javon Bennett, Jacob Conner, Jordan Derkack, and Keonte Jones, were recognized before the game.

VCU led 37-36 at halftime. Montgomery’s steal and dunk put UD ahead, 47-44. Barry Evans buried a three-pointer to tie it at 47-47.

Terrance Hill, Jr.’s trey reclaimed the lead for VCU, 52-49.

It stayed close throughout the rest of the game.

Amael L’Etang’s putback cut it 64-62 with 1:47 remaining. Hill scored to increase it to 66-62 with 1:24 to go.

L’Etang finished with 10 points but was limited due to foul trouble. Malcolm Thomas came off the bench in the first half to spark the Flyers with five points.

UD shot 11-of 32 from the field in the second half, including 2-14 from three-point range.

The Flyers also made 8-of-15 free throws.

The Rams’ win helped their NCAA Tournament chances.

Dayton falls to 21-10 overall and 12-6 in the Atlantic 10.

They will be the No. 4 overall seed in the 2026 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship in Pittsburgh.

The Flyers’ next game will be on Friday, March 13, in the A-10 Quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

