Dayton learns NIT Quarterfinal opponent

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team has learned its next opponent for the 2026 National Invitational Tournament.
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The Dayton Flyers will play Illinois State in an NIT quarterfinal game this week.
The Redbirds won at Wake Forest, 78-75, in Winston-Salem, NC, on Sunday.
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The Demon Deacons were the No. 1 seed in the Winston-Salem region.
UD was the No. 2 seed in that bracket.
The Flyers advanced after beating UNC Wilmington, 80-61, on Saturday.
The time and day for Dayton’s game against Illinois State has not been announced.
We will continue to update this story.
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