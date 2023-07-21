Dayton hospice seeks volunteers looking to positively impact patients, families

DAYTON — Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton is seeking volunteers to help make a difference in the community by touching the lives of local patients and families.

“Volunteers are truly the heart of hospice care,” a spokesperson for Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton said. “They play a vital role as members of the hospice care team, bringing a wide diversity of skills, cultural backgrounds and beliefs.”

The organization looked for volunteers willing to contribute their time and skills to help operate some of the programs that provided service to patients and families. Volunteers could choose to provide direct patient care or indirect support.

Direct care volunteers would visit patients at home to provide companionship and respite for caregivers, transportation to appointments, run errands, and deliver supplies. Indirect care volunteers would assist with general office duties, participate in fundraising and community education, and assist with building and grounds maintenance tasks.

The following volunteer opportunities were available at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton:

Friendly visitors in homes who will stay with a patient for a few hours so family members can get some rest or run errands

Friendly visitors in facilities to provide companionship

Licensed hairstylists

Certified animal-assisted therapy teams

Veterans who will recognize our Veteran patients with a recognition ceremony to honor the patient for his/her military service

Veterans who will provide a friendly visit to our Veteran patients

Supply helpers (various locations available)

For more information, you could call Maureen Swarts at 937-256-9507, ext. 1161, or visit OhiosHospice.org/Volunteer.









