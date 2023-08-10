Dayton health facility receiving federal funding for building upgrades

DAYTON — A Dayton health facility will be receiving federal funding for building upgrades.

Dayton Congressman Mike Turner toured the Kettering Health Victor J. Cassano Health Center on Monday and met with physicians and staff, his spokesperson said.

“The newly renovated Cassano Health Center continues its excellent work in providing health care for those who need it most in our community,” he said in a news conference on Wednesday. “With the $1.25 million in federal funding, Cassano Health Center has increased its capabilities with imaging and medical technology that is state-of-the-art, giving the physicians and the staff here a greater ability to provide care.”

The funding was secured as Cassano Health Center as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, according to his spokesperson.

“We can’t thank Congressman Turner enough for his continued support and advocacy for the health of our communities, especially in West Dayton,” said Brenda Kuhn, Interim President of Kettering Health Dayton. “The funds he secured have allowed us to expand services and capacity to care at the Kettering Health Cassano Health Center, increasing access to life-changing healthcare to underserved community members in Dayton.”

