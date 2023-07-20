Rep. Mike Turner says WPAFB to benefit from Defense bill

DAYTON — News Center 7 spoke with Dayton Congressman Mike Turner about the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday.

It narrowly passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday.

The plan would provide $866 billion for defense programs as well as an increase in pay for service members.

Turner recently brought the entire House Intelligence Committee to Wright Patterson to show them why he thinks the plan needs to pass.

“As we’re debating these bills, and the bills that go right to the issue of national security, I already have members of Congress who are up to speed on how important Wright Patterson Air Force Base is, their mission,” he told News Center 7′s Nick Foley. “The great work that’s being done there by the men and women and the need to invest in continue the high-quality work that’s done there.”

There is some controversy in the plan.

Republicans added some amendments about abortion and transgender soldiers.

News Center 7 asked Congressman Turner about the U.S. Senate may view that.

“There were a number of amendments, some of which I voted against that were added to this bill that made it more difficult to pass it on a bipartisan basis,” he said. “But I do think once this bill comes back from the Senate and we’ve had a conference, this bill will once again focus on the core responsibilities of the Department of Defense and certainly benefit Wright Patterson Air Force Base.”

The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate for a vote.

