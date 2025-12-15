Dayton Flyers finish non-conference with 2 home games this week

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will finish non-conference play this week before heading home for Christmas.

The university had final exams last week, and UD played one game.

The Flyers hosted North Florida on Saturday night at the UD Arena.

After a slow start, Dayton went on a 17-0 run to take a 23-point halftime lead. They led by as much as 37 points in an 84-61 victory.

De’Shayne Montgomery led UD with 23 points. He made 9-of-10 shots. Malcolm Thomas came off the bench and scored a career-high 14 points.

Both players had highlight-reel dunks in front of the UD’s all-time dunk leader, Obi Toppin.

The 2020 National Player of the Year was inducted into the UD Athletic Hall of Fame at halftime.

The other inductees were former UD women’s basketball player Kelley Austria, former UD Director of Athletic Communication Doug Hauschild, and former UD men’s cross country runner Chris Lemon.

The Flyers are now 8-3 overall.

Dayton will host Florida State on Tuesday and finish non-conference play on Saturday against Liberty.

Both games will at the UD Arena.

Larry Hansgen will call both games on WHIO Radio.

