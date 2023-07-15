Dayton Dragons host annual 5K race, dubbed “The Race that Pays You”

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons hosted their annual 5K races in Miami Valley Saturday morning.

Each year, the Dayton Dragons host one of the largest timed 5K races in Miami Valley with over 2,000 people participating.

This year’s race was dubbed, “The Race that Pays You,” according to the spokesperson for the event. The event was named as such due to the $75 worth of swag included with every entry into the race.

A virtual option was offered to those who could not attend in person. The virtual option allowed for people to still register for the race, but run, walk, or hike on their own. The location could be a local neighborhood, a treadmill, or a simple walk around a park. As long as the times were inputted by July 15, the times were honored.

The swag bag included items such as the 5K t-shirt, a medal, a Dayton Dragons hat, and four stadium seat tickets to a game this summer. Those desiring the admission tickets to a summer game could expect the item in their emails. The tickets were available for redemption after July 15.

The swag bags could be shipped (for a shipping fee) or picked up near the Dayton Dragons Box Office at Day Air Ballpark.

Beyond swag bags that were available for all participants, the winners of the race, split into different demographic categories, were eligible for prizes, including an engraved bat, a Dayton Dragons gift card, stadium seats, and a luxury suite in the early 2023 season.

