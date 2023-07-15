New documents reveal how Clermont Co. man shot, killed his 3 sons execution-style

MONROE TOWNSHIP — New court documents filed in the Clermont County case of a father who shot and killed his three minor children, ranging from three to seven years old, revealed graphic information about how the murders occurred.

Chad Doerman, 32, a Clermont County father who confessed to shooting and killing his three sons, reportedly came home early from work on the day of the murders, court documents reviewed by WCPO said. He then asked his wife and the three boys to join him in the master bedroom for a nap.

As the wife and sons were lying down, the father got out of bed, retrieved a Marlin Model HC .22 rifle from the gun safe, which was located next to the bed, and shot one of his sons twice. The mother immediately began to render aid to the boy, while yelling for her other sons to run.

During this time, the boys’ sister, who was watching television in the family room, made her way to the master bedroom and witnessed the first shots fired.

One of the boys ran with the sister, however Doerman chased and later fired shots, which hit the son at a distance. Doerman then came closer to fire again at point-blank range.

After witnessing this, the sister ran back into the house and picked up another one of the sons and fled with him in her arms. Doerman caught up to the two, raised the rifle, and demanded she put her brother down. He attempted to fire the rifle, but the shot did not go off due to low ammunition.

The surviving boy ran to his mother, who left the house and went into the yard to render aid to her other son shot outside. The sister, on the other hand, ran towards the Monroe Township Fire Department nearby. She told a passerby that “her father was killing everyone,” according to the court documents.

The third boy and his mother were approached by Doerman, who bit the woman in an attempt to wrestle her child from her arms. During the struggle, the woman grabbed the rifle and Doerman fired, shooting her through her thumb. She dropped her child.

Doerman then shot his son once in the head.

“After the defendant executed all three boys, he sat on the side stoop of the residence” and watched the boys’ mother attempt life-saving measures on her children, the court documents said.

In total, nine shots were fired: one boy was shot once and the other two were each shot four times.

“The defendant made multiple statements to law enforcement, such as ‘I did it. Take me to jail.’, ‘I shouldn’t have done that. I shouldn’t have shot [redacted] and them.’ The defendant also gave a statement during an audio and video recorded interview, during which he admitted to having been thinking about shooting his sons since October,” the documents read.

Doerman allegedly told investigators that he had not slept in the three or four days leading up to the murders because “the thoughts of having to kill his sons was so heavy on him,” the documents continued.

Doerman faced 21 separate charges connected to his alleged actions on June 15. He was charged with nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping, and four counts of felonious assault.

The judge ordered Doerman be held in the Clermont County jail on a $20 million cash bond.

