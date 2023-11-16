Dayton City Commission approves new use of force policy committee

DAYTON — The Dayton City Commission voted to approve a new use of force policy committee.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. was pushing for this committee saying the old one was not effective.

The commission passed it 3-2.

Commissioners Fairchild and Turner Sloss both voted against it.

Under the new ordinance, the committee would meet twice a year and will review the use of force data.

