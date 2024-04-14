Dayton Christian School senior wins area Congressional Art Compeition

DAYTON — The top three placings in the Congressional Art Competition for Ohio’s 10th District have been announced.

On Sunday, Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) hosted an awards ceremony at the Dayton Art Institute to recognize the winners.

Since 1982, the Congressional Art Competition has showcased the artistic talents of high schoolers across the country.

Turner says the competition is “a unique educational opportunity that recognizes the importance of promoting creativity in our students.”

High school students in Ohio’s 10th Congressional District are eligible for this competition.

The following students placed in the top three spots:

Meela Seaquist, a senior at Dayton Christian School, finished first with her piece entitled “Feeling Pretty.”

Da’Niyah Martin, a junior at Stivers School for the Arts, finished second with her piece entitled “Mary.”

Malcom Fisher, a junior at Trotwood-Madison High School, finished third with his piece entitled “ADHD.”

Seaquist’s artwork will be displayed along the tour route of the U.S. Capitol for one year.

