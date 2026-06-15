Dayton Air Show draws around 90K despite Sunday’s weather challenges

DAYTON — Despite Sunday’s weather, the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show pulled big attendance numbers this weekend.

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Around 90,000 people walked through the gates over the weekend.

Kevin Franklin, executive director of the Dayton Air Show, said on Monday that 60% of that was on Saturday.

“It’s definitely one of our best Saturdays we ever had out there,” Franklin said.

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It was all blue skies during Saturday’s show. All the planes were able to take off, with pilots twisting and flipping above thousands of onlookers.

During Sunday’s show, Mother Nature’s rain forced the headliners, the Blue Angels, to cancel their act.

“That was tough. Like, God, if we had one more hour,” Franklin said. “90% of our show went up, and I was really happy with that because in the morning we started very early looking at that with the forecast”

It’s not just the forecast volunteers kept an eye on throughout the weekend. Out of the roughly 90,000, there were no medical emergencies related to the heat.

Organizers now have their sights set on next year’s show. Preparations are already underway, and the Thunderbirds are set to return.

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