Damaged gas main forces evacuation in Clark County community

MADISON TWP., Clark County — Some residents in Clark County are being asked to evacuate after a gas main was damaged on Friday.

Madison Township EMS and Fire shared an alert on social media saying that all residents in the area of Berschet Dr and Section Line Drive should “immediately evacuate” due to a damaged gas main.

“Law enforcement will direct you on the safest route away from the area,” the post states.

They added that a warming shelter has been opened at South Charleston Town Hall.

