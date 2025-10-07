Crossing guard dies after being hit by vehicle

WESTLAKE, Ohio — An Ohio crossing guard died nearly a month after he was hit by a vehicle.

On Sept. 11, a man was struck by a vehicle while working as a crossing guard at the intersection of Hilliard Boulevard and Dover Center in Westlake, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

The crossing guard, identified as Joe Lazar, died from his injuries on Friday, according to Westlake Police.

Lazar had been a crossing guard since December of 2019, WOIO-19 reported.

“Joe was a regular visitor at the police station before and after his shifts,” a release from Westlake Police said. “He was a good man who was very proud to give back to his community. He will be missed by all who knew him at the WPD.”

No one else was injured in the crash, WOIO-19 reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Westlake Law Department and is pending possible charges against the driver.

