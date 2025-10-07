Police investigating after 1 shot near Springfield park

SPRINGFIELD — A male was shot in Springfield on Monday night, according to a Springfield police lieutenant.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the shooting occurred in the area of S Shaffer Street and W Pleasant Street around 10 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that people in the area heard around 10 rapid shots being fired, according to the lieutenant.

Upon arrival, authorities found a male who had been shot at least twice, the lieutenant added.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

