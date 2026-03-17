Crews on scene of reported rollover crash in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating a reported rollover crash in Jefferson Township early Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched just after midnight to the 3700 block of Soldiers Home Road near Pinnacle Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Additional information was not readily available.

News Center 7 is working to find out if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

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