Crews investigating pedestrian strike in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a pedestrian strike in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.
The call came out at 3:50 a.m. to the 500 block of Miller Avenue in Trotwood, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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No additional information was readily available.
News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene.
We will continue to follow this story.
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