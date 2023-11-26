Crash involving stolen Kia injures 5 in Ohio

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Five people were injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in central Ohio Saturday.

The crash happened in Lincoln Village, which is in western Franklin County. Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash just after 1:30 p.m., our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

A Kia Optima ran a stop sign at an intersection and hit a Honda Civic, according to a release shared online by the sheriff’s office.

Both cars came to rest in a yard near the intersection.

The driver and sole occupant of the Honda was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The four occupants of the Kia were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed later Saturday that the Kia had been stolen by juveniles.

The crash remains under investigation.

