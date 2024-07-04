Crash in Englewood impacting traffic

ENGLEWOOD — Police are on the scene of a crash in Englewood.

Crews are currently responding to the crash on Union Boulevard over I-70, according to a social media post from the Englewood Police Department.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

🚨 🚨 🚨 UNION ROAD CLOSED @ I-70 (OVERPASS), while crews investigate a vehicle crash. Please use an alternate route. Posted by Englewood Ohio Police Department on Thursday, July 4, 2024

