Crash blocks lanes on US-35 in Dayton

DAYTON — Several lanes on a busy highway in Dayton are closed after a crash on Monday.
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The crash happened on US-35 Eastbound at Keowee Street around 4:47 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
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The supervisor added that medics have been requested.
Traffic cameras show that all drivers are using one shoulder to get around the crash.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
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