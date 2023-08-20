Country Concert organizers announce first artist of next summer’s festival

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert’s organizers have revealed the first act of next summer’s festival.

In a social media post Saturday night, Hardy was announced as the first artist of the 43rd annual Country Concert in Fort Loramie.

The festival will take place July 11 through 13.

Seat and camping renewals will start this fall.

Organizers said more announcements will be coming on September 14.

For the latest updates, you can visit Country Concert’s website here.

