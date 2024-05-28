Coroner’s office identifies motorcyclist killed in fiery crash in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in West Carrollton Friday morning.

News Center 7 previously reported that Crews were dispatched around 8 a.m. to the 500 block of Short Street in West Carrollton on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and Buick SUV.

>> Motorcyclist dead after fiery crash in West Carrollton

43-year-old Gregory Yannekis was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:04 a.m. The exact cause and manner of death have not been determined, according to the coroner report.

The crash remains under investigation by the West Carrollton Police Department.









