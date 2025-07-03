Coroner IDs woman killed by falling tree while hiking in Ohio

HOCKING COUNTY — A woman who died after being hit by a falling tree while hiking in Ohio has been identified.

The Hocking County Coroner’s Office has identified the hiker as Shelley VanDyke, 69, from Michigan.

They said it happened while hiking through Conkle’s Hollow in Hocking Hills on Monday, according to our news partner WBNS-TV in Columbus.

Families told WBNS that they did not know what happened.

One visitor said they noticed that they were taking precautions due to the wet trails.

Flash flooding left some trails muddy and slippery.

“Very wet, very muddy,” a man told WBNS. “But they were pretty good conditions despite that. You just got to be careful.”

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) continues to investigate the incident.

In a statement to WBNS, they encouraged hikers to be cautious and stay on the designated trails.

ODNR also said they should be aware of changing weather and use extra on muddy or wet conditions.

