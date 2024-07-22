Coroner IDs 2 men found dead in car after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — The two men found dead after a shooting in Dayton have been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the men Monday as 18-year-old Damarius Underwood and 25-year-old Dejuan Hooker.

>> Previous Coverage: Police find 2 men dead in car that hit house and third man shot nearby

Police have not been able to establish a motive and are searching for a suspect or suspects, Dayton Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman told News Center 7.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 900 block of Cleverly Road about 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police found the men in a car that appeared to have crashed in the back of a house on Cleverly, Coleman said. Police found a third man outside a house on Cleverly who had been shot in his lower extremities. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was reportedly in critical condition, Coleman said.

No one was in the house, the sergeant said.

If you have information about what happened, you are asked to call the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-2677.

