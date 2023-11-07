Coroner identifies bicyclist killed after being hit by garbage truck in Butler County

HAMILTON — The coroner’s office has identified the bicyclist killed after being hit by a garbage truck in Butler County last Friday.

Keefer Slone, 27, was riding his bicycle at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Hamilton on November 4, according to the Butler County Coroner’s office.

News Center 7 previously reported that the victim was struck by a Rumpke Garbage truck, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

It was determined that Slone died at the scene around 7:56 a.m. and the preliminary cause of death was head trauma because of an accident, the coroner’s said.

A Rumpke spokesperson confirmed that the garbage truck involved was one of theirs, WCPO reported.

Rumpke’s spokesperson issued a statement from the company on Friday:

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all involved in (Friday’s) accident. This is a tragic event, and we will continue to investigate to determine exactly what happened.”

