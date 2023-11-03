Bicyclist dead after being hit by garbage truck in Butler County

HAMILTON, Butler County — A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a garbage truck in Butler County early Friday morning, our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-TV reported.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Hamilton.
A spokesperson with Rumpke confirmed that the garbage truck involved was one of theirs, WCPO reported.
Hamilton police said the bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene.
Rumpke’s spokesperson issued a statement from the company:
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all involved in this morning’s accident. This is a tragic event and we will continue to investigate to determine exactly what happened.”
This story is developing and will be updated when News Center 7 receives more information.
