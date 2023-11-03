67-year-old man dead after crashing SUV into area creek identified

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The man killed in a crash earlier this week in Champaign County has been identified.

Roland C. France, 67, of North Lewisburg, was identified Friday morning as the person killed in the crash on Tuesday, according to Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies and North Lewisburg fire and EMS crews were dispatched to the 11000 block of Middleburg-Plain City Rd in Rush Twp.

When they arrived on the scene, crews discovered a black 1995 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer had crashed into a creek.

An initial investigation showed that the SUV was traveling southeast on Middleburg-Plain City Rd toward the 11000 block when it crossed over the left side of the roadway.

The SUV drove off the road, through a field, and eventually stopped in a creek.

France, the driver of the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

