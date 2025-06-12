Coroner identifies 7-year-old drowning victim in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A 7-year-old boy who died after drowning in a pool in Butler County has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Thursday’s Hamilton County coroner’s report stated Ian J. Pequignot drowned on Wednesday afternoon, our news partners at WCPO reported.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office they were called to a home on the 3900 block of Timber Walk Lane for a reported drowning.

Responding crews were told the boy was swimming with other children under adult supervision. The child’s mother told crews she noticed her son had gone in the deep end and not resurfaced, so she went in and pulled him from the water.

TRENDING STORIES:

The child was taken by a medical helicopter to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office says.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” Sheriff Richard Jones said. “Incidents involving children are the most difficult calls our deputies respond to. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

A media release by the sheriff’s office stated the boy was 6 years old, but the coroner’s report reported the boy was actually 7.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group