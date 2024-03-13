Controlled burns to take place at Wright Patterson Air Force Base this week

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright Patterson Air Force Base will be conducting controlled burns this week.

The controlled burns are scheduled to take place in several locations on Area A at Wright-Patt today and tomorrow, the 88th Air Base Wing wrote on social media.

It will be conducted between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

“Residents near WPAFB Area A may see or smell smoke from the event and are urged NOT to report it,” Wright-Patt said in a statement. “The timing of the controlled burns will be dependent on the current weather conditions and may need to be rescheduled to a later date.”

They said controlled are beneficial for new vegetation and to help reduce the spread of invasive species.

Wright-Patt said people living near the base should expect to see large plumes of smoke throughout the next two days.





