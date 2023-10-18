Contraflow lane no longer in use on NB I-75 as construction projects continue

DAYTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is making progress on major construction projects in Montgomery County, including removing a large feature south of Dayton.

ODOT crews just closed the contraflow lane on northbound Interstate 75 in Moraine this week. It was a way to keep three lanes of traffic northbound and southbound, but some drivers told News Center 7 that it didn’t add value, only frustration.

Jay Ricketts, of West Milton, told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that the contraflow lane was confusing.

“Some of them are really long and you miss your exit,” he said.

Police have handled crash and traffic problems all over, but when you’re in the contraflow lane and something goes wrong, there’s no alternate route.

“One of my friends, there was an accident in the lane that splits off and he was stuck. He might have come to class an hour and a half late. It was ridiculous,” William Penrose, of Dayton, said.

Penrose said he doesn’t remember a time when he didn’t see orange barrels and construction crews on I-75.

“Five years I’ve been driving and I feel like it’s always under construction,” he said.

News Center 7 witnessed another backup on that stretch of interstate Wednesday. ODOT officials said that’s exactly what the Dayton area projects are about.

Both in the Moraine area and in Harrison Twp., crews are completely rebuilding projects and upgrades to the median walls, lights, drains, and signs.

ODOT told us the south project, from State Route 741 to U.S. 35, has a $47 million price tag and will be done in the summer of 2025.

The north project, from Needmore Road to Leo Street, costs $51 million and is expected to be finished in the fall of 2026.

ODOT leaders say the work is necessary and urge everyone to slow down and give plenty of room to the car in front of you in the construction zones.

