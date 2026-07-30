Construction projects impacting travel on I-75, US-35 this week

MIAMI VALLEY — Construction is impacting travel on area interstates this week.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is checking road conditions LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are doing bridge resurfacing work on part of I-75.

The right lanes are closed on northbound Interstate 75 approaching Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

OHGO traffic cameras show that the exit to Edwin C. Moses Boulevard is also blocked.

Traffic is also down to one lane on U.S. 35 in each direction between Research Boulevard and I-675.

ODOT crews are making bridge and median barrier repairs.

We will continue to update this story.

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