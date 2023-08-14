Construction to close part of busy street in Miami County this week

TROY — A road project will close part of a busy street in Miami County this week.

Construction crews are doing work on West Main Street in Troy, and they will during milling and paving in Monroe and Plums Streets, the city announced on social media.

West Main will be closed from Monroe to Plum starting today at 7 a.m. and will reopen Friday at 5 p.m. No parking signs will be posted.

“Once paving is complete for the immediate asphalt, temporary striping will be applied, and the street will be reopened,” a city spokesperson said.

Drivers will be driving on temporary asphalt until the area of construction is complete between Elma and Adams Streets as work continues on a boulevard-style central median.

The result will be an island that includes landscaping and lighting and as the island is being finished, drivers will be traveling in curb lanes in each direction, the city said.

Surface course asphalt will be placed when all work is finished.

