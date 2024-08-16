Community struggles to get answers as well water issues continue

BEAVERCREEK — Some Beavercreek residents said they want answers after having low pressure for more than a week.

At least nine residents have been impacted by the issue.

“We’re still in the process of trying to figure out what’s causing the issue. I’ve. I’ve heard a couple of different theories,” Josh Cockerham said.

Cockerham has been dealing with water issues since last Monday.

Keith Yager, a professional will driller, said that for an investigation to be opened the county has to request it.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dozens spend days without water after well issues; No timeline on when issues could be fixed

News Center 7 went to the Greene County Public Health office to see what information they had on the issue, they referred us to Jere Marks, the program’s director.

We were told they would provide a statement at a later time.

At this time, News Center 7 has not received that statement, and were told some of the wells in teh area were built so long ago that some records don’t exist for them.

The Department of Natural Resources has a water well database on its website.

News Center 7 checked if Cockerham’s well was listed, it was not, meaning ODNR likely didn’t know his well existed.

News Center 7 reached out to ODNR for a statement on this.

We will update this story if we hear back.





©2024 Cox Media Group