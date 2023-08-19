Community Blood Center offering chance to win Bengals season tickets

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is offering blood donors a chance to win Bengals season tickets.

The CBC said after a “challenging summer” they are in critical need of type O blood.

>> Bengals get late touchdown to tie 2nd preseason game against Falcons

Anyone who registers to donate now through Sept. 3 with CBC at any blood drive or Dayton CBC donation center will be automatically entered to win a pair of Bengals season tickets, according to a media release.

All donors will also get a “Sunshine & Saving Lives,” t-shirt.

You can make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.





©2023 Cox Media Group