Columbus Zoo & Aquarium to reopen Friday after power outage shuts down facility

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is scheduled to reopen Friday after a power outage Thursday forced the location to close.

Entrances are set to open at 10 a.m.

Intermittent power outages were blamed for causing the zoo and aquarium to shut down at noon.

The Zoo will be open Friday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. following today's temporary power outage. A huge shoutout to all our hard-working and incredible teams for taking care of the animals as well as the teams who worked tirelessly to help restore power. pic.twitter.com/vAeImsqvPD — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) January 12, 2024

“The safety of our guests, staff, and animals is our top priority. . . . Thanks for understanding.”

Our news partners at 10tv.com (WBNS) reported that Ohio Department of Transportation cameras recorded fire and rescue crews responding to a crash near the zoo at Glick Road and state Route 257. ODOT said Route 257 was closed in both directions.

It was not clear whether the crash was connected to the power outage, 10tv.com reported.





