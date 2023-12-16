College student gives away thousands of dollars in gifts to his ‘Ninja Nannies’

DAYTON — A local college student is doing what he can to make sure the elderly community doesn’t feel alone this holiday.

News Center 7 has previously covered Jeffrey Wall who uses his black belt to teach karate to a group of senior women he calls the “Ninja Nannies.”

Wall went away to college and now has come back to give them gifts for the holiday.

“It’s great, I missed it,” Wall said. “To see their faces light up when they did open their gifts was just amazing.”

Friday afternoon he gave away gifts he collected with donations from companies like Fila and people from around the world.

He said his mom always pushed him to “be kind to the world.”

He started Ninja Nannies a few years ago after noticing his grandmother felt lonely at her nursing home.

“I just want them to feel like they matter because a lot of people neglect the senior community. I just want to show them that you’re a person too and should be treated like one,” Wall said.

He hopes to keep the tradition going for years to come.





















