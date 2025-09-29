Cocaine, weapons found during Ohio drug bust

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A search warrant executed in Auburn Township, Geauga County, led to the discovery of cocaine, firearms, and drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.

Detectives from the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office searched on the 18100 block of Auburn Road, uncovering over an ounce of powder cocaine, multiple firearms, digital scales, cash, and various drug trafficking paraphernalia.

“This arrest is a direct result and a strong example of the partnerships we’ve built with our communities,” said Lieutenant Jim Jonovich. “The most valuable asset we have isn’t equipment or manpower – it’s the trust and cooperation of the people we serve.”

The search resulted in the arrest of Alexander Jeffers, who faces charges of drug trafficking. Additional charges are pending against him.

Lieutenant Jim Jonovich emphasized the importance of community cooperation in law enforcement efforts, stating that when the community and law enforcement work together, they can effectively combat drug-related activities.

The operation highlights the ongoing efforts of the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office to address drug trafficking in the area, underscoring the role of community collaboration in maintaining neighborhood safety.

