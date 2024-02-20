Local

Clark Howard: Do you truly know how much you’re spending on streaming? Here’s how to reign it in

By WHIO Staff

Do you truly know how much you’re spending on streaming? Here’s how to reign it in Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ -- with over 200 streaming services worldwide there is no shortage of content to choose from. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — How much we spend on streaming services each month can add up fast. In some cases, you may not even be aware you are paying for a service.

News Center 7′s Consumer Advisor Clark Howard breaks down how to keep track of what you are spending and keep your costs down today on News Center 7 beginning at 5 p.m.

You all know these services that we subscribe to - before we know we are out of money, so Howard will show you ways to cut those charges down to size.

With more than 200 streaming services worldwide, there is no shortage of content to choose from.

The average streamer spends anywhere from $35 to $55 each month for subscriptions. It can be hard to keep track of everything you are paying for.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Most Read