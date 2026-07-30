Clark Howard: Back to School - Save money on back-to-school books by visiting your local library

If you are looking for a way to save this year on back-to-school spending, check out your local library.

News Center 7 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said why buy when you can borrow.

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The cost of books is so over the top, and a lot of the things that your child may need at school at any level are things they only need for part of the year. Or they may only need them for a specific reading assignment or something like that.

Something so overlooked is what’s available to you from the library, either as a digital book or a physical copy. And these are available to you as a taxpayer where you live for free.

So before you buy a book that’s really only needed for a short time during the school year, see if you can get that book from your local library.

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