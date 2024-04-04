Clark County asking for public’s help in roundabout study

Clark County is asking for the public’s help in a new roundabout study.

The City of Springfield said in a social media post that the purpose is to identify locations across the county where a roundabout could work.

“The project will identify locations in Clark County where a single-lane roundabout will improve safety, efficiency, and mobility,” they said in a statement.

A study team will create a list of Clark County’s “Top 50 Intersections” that the county could turn into roundabouts.

The county said that feedback is a key piece of the team’s analysis because they want to understand the public’s concerns, observations, and experiences.

To learn more about the Clark County Roundabout Study, visit this website.

